Offset to make film acting debut in 'American Sole'

The 28-year-old rapper has boarded the cast of Ian Edelman's STXfilms drama and joins confirmed stars Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Camila Mendes in the movie.



The story centres on two twentysomethings (played by Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the quick cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream.



However, when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly turns into a nightmare. Offset will play the role of a computer engineer who becomes critical to the storyline.



The Migos rapper is also collaborating with Edelman and STX Music Executive Jason Markey to curate and produce the 'American Sole: The Soundtrack Album', which will include at least one original song.



Offset said: "This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in 'American Sole' is dope. Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I'm bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready."



Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, added: "To have Offset joining our team is a dream scenario.



"Offset's character is important to the storyline and we couldn't be more excited to have him working with us behind the scenes as he works with Ian and his team at STX to help us define the sound of this film. We could not be in better hands."