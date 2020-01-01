Ewan McGregor rants at paparazzi while filming new Netflix show

Ewan McGregor recently launched a foul-mouthed rant at a photographer who was taking pictures of him filming his new Netflix show.

The Scottish star, 49, was on the set of new miniseries Halston in New York's Central Park when he flew into a rage at paparazzi photographer Steve Sands as he took pictures.

In a clip filmed last Thursday, the star, who plays late fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, storms towards the snapper and shouts: "Stop talking to me... I'm walking behind this f**king flag!"

It is not known exactly what the Doctor Sleep star was referring to, but sources tell The Sun there was a piece of material being held up by the crew.

"It was pretty shocking," they told the publication, adding, "You could clearly hear him yelling f**k in his Scottish accent."

An insider also claimed the photographer was being a nuisance and the star was trying to protect the crew, but Sands, 64, insisted: "I got into a tit for tat on the set. Then Ewan yells at me. That was the end. I don't hold anything against him."