Keira Knightley: 'Prostitution is the only job where women earn more than men'

Keira Knightley has insisted prostitution is the only job where women earn more than men.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star opened up to Australia's Stellar magazine about the "complexity of being a woman in the modern age" as she discussed her new film Misbehaviour, set in the beauty pageant world.

Speaking about how she relates to the real-life activists portrayed in the film, who protested during the live TV broadcast of the 1970 Miss World contest, Keira said: "I read the script and I naturally totally agreed with the second-wave feminists (protesting) and yet I've made most of my money as a model (for Chanel).

"I go on red carpets where you're given marks out of 10 and you have cameras up and down your body. I think that's the complexity of being a woman in the modern age.

"Still the number one career in the world - the only one - where a woman can earn more than a man is modelling. Or prostitution."

The mother of two went on to insist that the importance of looks forms "the world we still live in today".