Jude Law talks Dumbledore role after Johnny Depp's Fantastic Beasts firing

Jude Law has spoken about how honoured he feels to play Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts films in the wake of Johnny Depp’s firing from the franchise.



The 47-year-old actor made his debut as a younger version of the much-loved character in 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald opposite Depp’s dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.



It was announced on Friday that Depp would be leaving the role after Warner Bros. bosses asked him to step down after he lost his well-publicised libel case against British newspaper The Sun, whose journalists had called him a wife beater.



Talking about his own involvement in the movies, Law confessed he felt a huge responsibility to be a part of author J.K. Rowling's wizarding universe in a chat with his Fantastic Beasts co-star Dan Fogler on his 4D Xperience podcast.



"I’m so happy to be in this company and I’m so happy to be playing this character. It feels like every day we make these films, it feels like such a blessing," he smiled.



He went on to acknowledge the huge fan following Harry Potter and the subsequent spin-off novels and movies have, and he admitted he didn't want to disappoint them with his portrayal of the wise wizard.



"And there’s also such a sense of well, it’s the reverence I suppose, because they hold such a special place in so many people. Hold people’s hearts and lives. I’ve never really felt that the way I have on this job," Law added. "The responsibility that comes with that. But it’s a beautiful thing too it’s like being given a really precious artefact or something that you have to look after, maybe clean up a bit. You know?"



Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently scheduled to be released in 2022.