Colin Trevorrow praises 'resilient' cast and crew as Jurassic World: Dominion wraps production

Director Colin Trevorrow has marked the end of production on Jurassic World: Dominion by praising the cast and crew for being "so resilient" during the unprecedented shoot.

Back in July, the blockbuster became the first studio movie to resume production during the pandemic and filming finally wrapped on Saturday, with the movie's finale featuring original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum, Jurassic World leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and franchise newcomers Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise.

Speaking to Deadline on the way to shoot the finale, Trevorrow praised everyone on the production for how they had adapted to the Covid-19 safety protocols.

"There are a lot of emotions... I'm not sure I can put it into words," he gushed. "It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast has been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring."

According to Deadline, Universal officials spent $6-8 million (£4.5-6 million) on safety measures alone and conducted more than 40,000 Covid-19 tests during the shoot, with around 100 testing positive, although some were false positives and some occurred before that person arrived on set.

"We designed our return-to-production guidelines with safety being the foremost priority and everyone associated with Jurassic World: Dominion stepped up, held themselves and those around them accountable, and the results have been amazing," added Donna Langley, Chairman Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. "Congratulations to our filmmakers and cast for their tireless efforts that paved the way for other productions across the industry to get back to work."

The cast and crew also had to form a bubble at a U.K. hotel near Pinewood Studios and Trevorrow believes this close proximity to each other will make the movie better.

"We lived together, ate together, told stories, shared our fears and hopes, played Frisbee on the lawn… there was a lot of laughter at a time when it has been hard to find things to laugh about," he said. "We were all far from those we loved at a time when you want to be closest to them. I missed my family greatly. I was away from them for four months. But the cast in our bubble became another family."