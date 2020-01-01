NEWS Eva Longoria 'deeply regrets' wording of MSNBC interview Newsdesk Share with :





Eva Longoria has apologised for an MSNBC interview in which she appeared to compare Latinas and Black women.



The Desperate Housewives star spoke to the news outlet following the victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the U.S. presidential election.



Explaining the impact of Latina women on the election, Eva told Ari Melber: "The women of colour, showed up in big ways. Of course you saw in Georgia what Black women have done but Latina women were the real heroines here - beating men for turnout in every state and voting for Biden/Harris at an average rate close to 3 to 1. And that wasn’t surprising to us. Latinos are the CEOs of the household - they make all the financial decisions and healthcare decisions and educational decisions. Many Latinas are small business owners and they wanted a plan for recovery - for themselves, not for Wall Street - and Trump’s policies were never aimed at the struggling Latina community."



Eva received backlash on social media after her interview aired and she subsequently took to Twitter to apologise and clarify her remarks.



"About my MSNBC interview, Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones. Black women absolutely should be applauded and lifted up! They brought this victory home in a BIG way!" she wrote. "I was comparing Latinas to Latino men, not black women. I meant Latinas were the ones who showed up for our LatinX community. Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone. Latina women and other women of colour are standing with them and growing their voice and power. Together we are unstoppable! Black women turned out 90 per cent for Biden. I as a Latina, aspire to be as engaged as effective as they are!"



After sharing her tweets on Instagram, Eva wrote alongside them: "Watching this back I can see that this sounds like I’m comparing Latinas to Black women, which I would never do. I was comparing Latinas to their male counterparts, but my wording was not clear and I deeply regret that... so sorry for the confusion and lack of context on my part!"