NEWS Katie Holmes shot by female photographer for Vogue Australia cover Newsdesk Share with :





Katie Holmes worked with a female team to shoot the new cover of Vogue Australia.



Actress Katie dons a leather suit by Peter Do for the cover photo, which was captured by Bec Parsons in Sydney nearly a year ago before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world to shut down.



It was styled by Jillian Davison, who works as the Creative Director of the Australian edition of the fashion glossy. Showcasing her work on Instagram, Jillian shared details with her followers.



"Katie Holmes owning her feminine power and full of hope on the November cover of Vogue Australia," she enthused. "Loved working with a female team headed up by @bec_parsons who captured @katieholmes212 so honestly with her strong female gaze. Razor sharp suit by @the.peterdo (DIY leather cinch ties at ankle by me) and heels @muglerofficial."



Bec shared the same image on her own page, writing that she was honoured to shoot the "beautiful" 41-year-old star.



For the accompanying feature, Katie opened up about her experiences during lockdown.



"Today I am in New York City. It is October of 2020. The city is emerging as a whole because of the fortitude and hard work of so many," she wrote. "There is a feeling of true connectedness among strangers. The subway isn't as busy as it once was but we see each other more clearly now. We think about one another in appreciation for having survived the pandemic mentally, emotionally and physically."



The Dawson's Creek star also touched upon the reunion she had with her parents, how she was reminded of when her daughter Suri Cruise first started walking during a moment with a friend, and how she passed time by sewing, painting, and writing.