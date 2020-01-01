NEWS Anya Taylor-Joy’s The Queen’s Gambit look influenced by ‘60s Hollywood glamour Newsdesk Share with :





Audrey Hepburn and Natalie Wood’s style influenced Anya Taylor-Joy’s character in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.



Split actress Anya plays chess prodigy Beth Harmon in the new critically acclaimed miniseries, which is set in the ‘50s and ‘60s.



Her outfits have been one of the show’s main talking points, with costume designer Gabriele Binder revealing her inspirations.



“All of Beth's wardrobe was made in our own tailor's workshop that stocks costumes exclusively for movies and TV shows," she said to Popsugar.



“As Beth matures, her style changes with new experiences and places she travels to. Her early style is influenced by Jean Seberg, Audrey Hepburn, and Natalie Wood, among others. Beth's style in New York is influenced by the New York music scene and the Andy Warhol factory. We took influence from Edie Sedgwick, because Warhol adored her freedom in style."



The show also stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Bill Camp.



When filming wrapped on The Queen's Gambit, which is based on Walter Tevis's 1983 novel of the same name, Anya, 24, was able to choose which costumes she wanted to keep.



“While I don't remember everything she took, Anya definitely took a lot of the comfier pieces that were created for her, like slacks and cardigans,” Gabriele shared.