Ashley Graham not a fan of dieting

Ashley Graham isn't a fan of dieting, and prefers to work out instead.



The model shared her secrets to staying in shape, and confessed that she doesn't restrict what she eats, and hits the gym to feel strong, not thin.



"Sometimes I think about diet, and other days I don’t. Today, for example, I had Levain Bakery delivered. The chocolate walnut cookies are so good!" she told The New York Times.



Ashley revealed that during her pregnancy, she opted to showcase her plus-size figure because she wanted to prove that working out to feel good can work for anyone, no matter what size they are.



"I worked out so hard during my pregnancy," the former America's Next Top Model judge explained. "I wasn’t finding anybody that looked like me online, and I wanted to make a point that working out is for any age and any size. I don’t want to look at ripped abs and toned arms – I will never look like that.



"I started modelling when I was 12 years old, and I was already a size 12. Now I’m a (33-year-old) postpartum, size 16 mom, and my body is ever-changing, and so is everybody else’s, so why not showcase that?"



And Ashley said she's loving sharing her breastfeeding journey on social media, because she's enjoying every minute being mother to her son Isaac, who she welcomed in January.



"I’m ever-so-proudly breastfeeding. I put it on my social media all the time because I want it normalised in a way that is truly normal. We all eat in public, so why not breastfeeding?" she quipped.