NEWS Jim Parsons: 'Being gay makes me a better actor' Newsdesk Share with :





Jim Parsons is convinced being gay has made him a better actor.



The star, who is currently appearing in Netflix movie The Boys in the Band - a small screen adaptation of the hit 2018 Broadway revival of the 1960s gay-themed play - tells Attitude his sexuality has improved his work as he has more "layers" to share.



Reflecting he didn't expect to feel so elated when he came out in 2012, The Big Bang Theory actor explains: "To suddenly be part of a large group that has been - and still is - maligned at times, with hateful things being said about them by other public figures - there was a sense of happiness and strength for me that I couldn't have predicted.



"As soon as it (coming out) became a story, it made me feel very strong and I think in this day and age it only helped career-wise. I certainly have never felt it hurt my career - at all. It probably even helped me be a better actor. There's always more layers of yourself you can share."



However, he does admit that, somewhere within him, there is an enduring "fear" he may still be rejected by those he loves because of his sexuality.



"I realised that being gay and growing up around people and in a culture where that wasn't celebrated - where it was reviled, in many ways - had an impact on me," he notes. "Happy as I am, I'm still working out the fear I grew up with, that by revealing who I really am, I will somehow lose the love of the people who are important to me.



"This story (The Boys in the Band) wasn't a direct reflection of my time, and things have changed rapidly for gay people over the last couple of decades but even now there's that residual (feeling)."