NEWS Jeff Nichols to direct a third Quiet Place based on idea by John Krasinski





Jeff Nichols is set to write and direct a third instalment of A Quiet Place, which will be based on an idea by John Krasinski, who directed and co-wrote the original 2018 movie and its still to be released sequel.



Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprised their roles from the first film in its sequel, but it is not yet known if they will return for the third.



Deadline reported that Paramount Pictures has set a 2022 release date for the as-yet-unnamed third film. A Quiet Place Part II was scheduled to open 20 March 2020, however, Paramount has had to stall its debut multiple times due to cinemas closing amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is currently slated to premiere on April 23, 2021.



Although Krasinski has not given any indication of the plot of the movie, the post-apocalyptic world of A Quiet Place, in which humans have to stay quiet to protect themselves from monsters with sensitive hearing, offers strong potential for either a spinoff or a progressive sequel.



According to Deadline, Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller will produce the film with their company Platinum Dunes, while Krasinski will produce under his Sunday Night banner along with his partner, Allyson Seeger, as an executive producer.