Kerry Washington backs Eva Longoria after voter comment backlash

Kerry Washington has defended Eva Longoria as a "fighter for all women" after her pal was attacked for appearing to compare the voter turnout of females in the Latin and Black communities.



The Desperate Housewives star faced a heavy backlash online after she misspoke in an MSNBC interview celebrating the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over incumbent leader Donald Trump and Mike Pence on Saturday.



During the broadcast, she told newsman Ari Melber, "The women of colour showed up in big ways. Of course you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here - beating men for turnout in every state and voting for Biden/Harris at an average rate close to three-to-one."



Her remarks were quickly picked up and criticised online for appearing to minimise the work of Black females in helping to get the Democratic ticket elected into the White House, and Longoria subsequently took to social media to clarify her comments, insisting she "deeply" regrets that her "wording was not clear", as she was actually "comparing Latinas to their male counterparts".



"Black women deserve a standing ovation for the work they have done year after year...!!" she wrote. "Finally, Black women shouldn't have to do it alone. Latinas, many who identify as Afro Latina, and other women of colour are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together we are unstoppable! Again, so sorry for the confusion and lack of context on my part!"



After Longoria cleared up the misunderstanding, Washington reposted the statement and stood up for her friend.

"I know Eva like a sister," she began in her tweet. "We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read (her statement) below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels."