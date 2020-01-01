NEWS Chris Pratt to star in action-comedy Saigon Bodyguards Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Pratt has signed up to star in the upcoming action-comedy Saigon Bodyguards.



The 41-year-old is teaming up with Chinese actor Wu Jing for the remake of the 2016 Vietnamese action-comedy of the same name, according to Deadline.



Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris will produce the flick, alongside directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who he previously worked with on the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame blockbusters.



The Russo brothers also worked with Wu on his 2017 epic war movie Wolf Warrior 2, which is the highest-grossing Chinese film ever released and was selected as the Chinese entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.



Veep writers Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory will write the script for the high-octane movie, which follows two professional bodyguards who are on a race against time as they try to find the heir to a corporate fortune after he's kidnapped.



While the movie shares the same name as the original, which was directed by Ken Ochiai, Universal Pictures made a deal to create a new version of Saigon Bodyguards, editors at Deadline report.



Pratt has just wrapped filming on Jurassic World: Dominion, and is gearing up to shoot the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.



Wu is a huge star in Chinese cinema and won critical acclaim when he directed and starred in the war action drama Wolf Warrior in 2015 and its subsequent sequel in 2017.