John Boyega's minister father once stopped by police on way back from church

John Boyega's minister father was stopped by police on his way back from church when the Star Wars actor was a child.

The 28-year-old actor, who stars as police officer and anti-racism reformer Leroy Logan in Steve McQueen's new miniseries Small Axe, opened up to Britain's Radio Times magazine about his own experiences with the police force.

"I've been stopped and searched," John, who was born and raised in London, told the publication. "And my dad, who was a Pentecostal minister, got stopped on the way back from church. I was little.

"Everybody knows, especially if you grew up in Peckham (south London), somebody who's gone through the darkest scenarios with the police. I do. I know a few people."

As well as making a name for himself as one to watch in the acting industry, Boyega has also become known for his activism and was a prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter protests in London over the summer.

His Small Axe episode, titled Red, White and Blue, tells the story of Leroy as he tries to reform the police force while working as an officer, after seeing his father assaulted by two policemen.