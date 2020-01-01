Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott to star in Oslo movie adaptation

Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott are set to lead the movie adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway play Oslo.

The Affair actress and the Fleabag star are already filming the movie in Prague, Czech Republic ahead of a release on HBO and its streaming service HBO Max next year, according to Deadline.

J.T. Rogers, who wrote the stage play, has penned the screenplay for the film, while Bartlett Sher, who directed Oslo's Off-Broadway premiere in 2016 and Broadway and London transfers in 2017, will helm the feature.

The plot is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies - the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.

It is being executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Marc Platt of Marc Platt Productions, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and David Litvak of Bold Films.

"In collaboration with Steven, Kristie, Marc, and Bold Films, we're delighted to work with J.T. and Bartlett to adapt their inspiring Tony Award-winning story for the screen," said Tara Grace, Senior Vice President, HBO Programming and Films in a statement. "Recounting the remarkable feat of two diametrically opposed sides coming together to find common ground, Oslo's themes are especially pertinent, and we couldn't be more pleased to have so many revered artisans on both sides of the camera working together to bring this to life."

According to the publication, the production has experienced some Covid-19-related difficulties, as Wilson told them during an interview last week that she was in quarantine in Prague and that the production she was working on had been forced to "freeze filming for two weeks" following positive tests, but she declined to name the project.