NEWS Jonathan Rhys Meyers arrested for drink-driving in Malibu Newsdesk Share with :





Jonathan Rhys Meyers was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Malibu, California on Sunday.



Law enforcement sources tell TMZ.com that they apprehended The Tudors star after being called out to a minor car accident on Sunday evening. He was the only one in the car at the time of the crash.



When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly noticed Jonathan, 43, showing signs of being intoxicated, and he subsequently failed a field sobriety test.



After being found to be over the legal alcohol limit, he was arrested for misdemeanour DUI and remained behind bars as of Monday night.



A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department confirmed the incident to New York Post's Page Six on Tuesday morning and stated that he had been released.



The troubled star has a long history of alcohol problems and has been to rehab several times.



In 2018, he told The Guardian: "I usually spend eight, nine, 10 months sober, then I'll spend a day relapsing and I get disappointed. But it never lasts too long. I get back up and try again."



That year, he was detained after getting into a domestic dispute with his wife Mara Lane onboard an American Airlines flight.



"When my wife found that I'd ordered a drink, she got very, very angry with me because I shouldn't drink," he explained to Larry King about the incident later that year. "It doesn't suit me and I had been sober for a long time."