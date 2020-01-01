NEWS Emma Corrin insisted The Crown included graphic Princess Diana bulimia scenes Newsdesk Share with :





Actress Emma Corrin asked The Crown scriptwriters to add in graphic bulimia scenes to depict Princess Diana's battle with the eating disorder.



The new series of Netflix's flagship royal drama sees the late ex-wife of Prince Charles develop bulimia after the pair become engaged. As her marriage to the heir to the throne crumbles, Diana, played by Emma, is seen violently vomiting into a toilet on multiple occasions.



Speaking to Britain's Radio Times magazine alongside Prince Charles actor Josh O'Connor, the 24-year-old explained how she wanted to include scenes of Diana vomiting to offer an "honest" portrayal of the eating disorder.



"We'd been working on her body language and we put together a document that we sent to the script team and said: 'Can you include some of this in the writing because we'd love to really flesh out those scenes?'" Emma revealed of her preparation with her movement coach.



"I felt that if we were trying to depict bulimia in an honest way, we had to actually show it – otherwise it's a disservice to anyone who has been through that. I don't think we should shy away from those conversations; Diana was very candid about her experience with bulimia and I so admire that."



During season four of the show, a warning will air at the beginning of three of the 10 episodes which explore the issue.



A Netflix spokesperson said: “The Crown producers worked closely with the eating disorder charity, BEAT, to ensure that their portrayal of Princess Diana’s bulimia was both accurate to the disorder and sensitively handled."



The new series begins streaming on 15 November.