John Boyega feared Black Lives Matter speech would cost him movie roles

John Boyega had concerns his passionate Black Lives Matter speech would deter directors from casting him in their films.



The Star Wars actor gave an emotional speech referencing his own experiences with racism and the death of George Floyd in the U.S. during Black Lives Matter protests in London in June, and he feared some would think his pointed speech had caused "too much friction".



"When I was expressing my truth, in my anger, I was like, everyone's going to see this," the 28-year-old told Britain's Radio Times magazine. "I said that, knowing there are helicopters above me.



"You know that moment is going to go global and if I don't get cast because people or casting directors feel like it's too much friction for what they're trying to do... it is what it is."



At the time, he said: "Look, I don't know if I'm going to have a career after this, but f**k that."



When asked whether his management knew he was going to address protesters in London, the Pacific Rim Uprising actor replied: "You don't know me, man. No advisers. No PR people. It was just me in that moment.



"It was just the intensity of the time and what was bubbling in our global community. To speak out wasn't a strategic move. It just happened, really."