The Crown's Erin Doherty 'mourned' the end of Princess Anne role

The Crown star Erin Doherty was in "mourning" after leaving behind her role as a young Princess Anne.

The actress portrays Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter in the third and fourth seasons of the Netflix drama and struggled to bid farewell to the role after filming wrapped.

"I genuinely have thought about this woman for hours and probably months," Doherty told Town & Country.

"Months and months and months of contemplating her mind-state, so it is kind of like mourning someone at the end," she shared.

Despite the difficulty she's faced in leaving the performance behind, Doherty will carry what she's learned from the role with her.

"I get in my head about not wanting to upset people, trying to make them happy," she said, musing: "Now I think, they're probably better off knowing how I'm genuinely feeling, and we'll have a better relationship going forward. I do believe that's come from Anne."

She added: "I hear myself saying things and I'm like, 'Oh no!' But it is better for it in the end, and I would never have had the courage to do that. She's given me some form of bravery."

It's unclear who will take over the role of Princess Anne for season five of The Crown, but the new season four premieres on Netflix on 15 November.