Nathalie Emmanuel 'hopeful but sceptical' about Hollywood's response to Black Lives Matter

Nathalie Emmanuel is "hopeful but sceptical" when it comes to Hollywood bosses' response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Fate of the Furious actress told Rollacoaster Magazine she's waiting to see if industry leaders and the general public, who responded to the cause in 2020, will stick around for it or were just being "performative".

"I'm excited to see how Hollywood and the world responds to the Black Lives Matter movement," Emmanuel said.

"I'm really interested to see if people's outrage is real or whether it was just performative, and whether we see actual change within society," she explained.

She remarked: "Also from the industry point of view – for entertainment, TV, film and media – I'm sort of curious to see how that pans out."

Emmanuel then shared that she was optimistic but reserved about the future: "I'm hopeful but also with a healthy amount of scepticism because sometimes it comes and goes, and there's a few movies that get made and are great, and then it dies off again."

Positing that more work needed to be done behind the scenes, with "the crew, the writers, the producers, the filmmakers themselves or the directors themselves becoming more inclusive", Emmanuel also admitted: "I'm skeptical to protect my own heart."