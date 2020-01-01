NEWS Viola Davis: 'I expect to be treated the same way as any white actress' Newsdesk Share with :





Viola Davis insists the "lack of access to opportunities" for Black actresses is "huge" as she demands change across the entertainment industry.



Speaking to InStyle magazine, the Oscar winner, 55, compares the disparity to eating a full meal instead of just the leftovers, telling the publication: “I want and I expect to get the same filet mignon that white actresses get! Cooked at the exact temperature. You cannot throw me a bone with a really nice little piece of meat still on it and expect that’s good enough for me.



“I love my collard greens and all of that, and I know we were given the leftovers. I know how to cook that, but I want a filet mignon.”



The Fences star, who can next be seen as the title blues singer in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom at the end of the year, goes on to say she "fully expects changes".



"I’m trying to lift my hopes up. Even if it takes a little bit of vodka," she smiled. "If we don’t move forward together, then we don’t move forward.”



Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, based on Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson's play, is released in December.