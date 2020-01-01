NEWS Matthew McConaughey could 'easily do' a How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days sequel Newsdesk Share with :





Matthew McConaughey is eager to revisit his hit 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days because it's the perfect storyline for a sequel.



The Oscar winner is such a fan of the film, which also starred Kate Hudson, that he'd happily reprise his role as an ad executive who falls for a magazine columnist - despite previously claiming he's done with the genre.



Asked about a potential follow-up on E!'s Daily Pop, he said: "Possibly. I mean, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is teed up... for one that you could easily do a sequel. And that was a really good one. As far as romantic comedies go, that was a really good one."



"And it lasts!" McConaughey added. "People still love that one. I enjoyed that one quite a bit."



Hudson discussed the possibility of a sequel during an August nterview with Elle, joking that the couple would be "miserable" now.



"I've always thought about what Matthew and I's characters would be now, if we were still together," she shared. "It's actually probably a good amount of time (that has passed) to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"



Matthew turned his back on romcoms with his award-winning turn in 2013's Dallas Buyers Club after a long run of box office hits in the genre.