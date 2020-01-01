Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes team up for dark comedy Strangers

Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes have signed up to star in the upcoming dark comedy Strangers.

The movie, which is inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's classic films, will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson for streaming giant Netflix, according to Deadline.

Robinson and Celeste Ballard co-wrote the flick, which is loosely described as "a subverted Hitchockian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls."

According to the outlet, Strangers will follow two girls, Drew and Eleanor, who join forces after a clandestine meet-cute to seek revenge on each other's bullies.

The movie is the second Netflix feature film from director Robinson following her debut Someone Great, which premiered on the streaming service last year.

It starred Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow as a trio of friends in New York City who get together for one last celebration before one of them moves to California, and the flick even inspired Taylor Swift's song Death By A Thousand Cuts from her 2019 album Lover.

Hawke is currently filming the fourth season of Netflix's hit show Stranger Things, while Mendes has reprised her role as Veronica Lodge for the fifth season of Riverdale, which will premiere in January.

Hawke is also set to team up with her father, Ethan Hawke, for the 1960s romantic comedy Revolver.