Millie Bobby Brown mourning grandmother

Millie Bobby Brown is mourning her beloved grandmother who passed away following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Enola Holmes actress shared the sad news in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, telling followers she's struggling to process the devastating loss as she opened up on her grief.

“Loss is something so complex and I go thru spells where I cant stop crying and then I laugh about all the memories and then sit quiet and try to comprehend what happened,” wrote the 16-year-old actress alongside a black-and-white video of herself giving her "Nanny Ruth” a kiss.

Millie shared how difficult it was to witness her grandmother lose her “ability to remember memories” and “then how to function like a human being” amid her battle with the "evil" and "cruel illness," after being such an active part of her childhood, and shared her regret for not being able to pay a visit during the pandemic.

“I couldn’t come home to give u one last snuggle because of Covid-19 so FaceTime was all that we had,” continued the Stranger Things star. “I sang to you as much as my voice could take it, even when u were sleeping. These are memories ill never forget.

"She is truly my guardian angel. I love you nanny. Theres no forgetting a soul like this one. I hope time will somewhat heal. But for now ill hug mummy and watch videos of us singing and dancing (sic).”