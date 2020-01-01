NEWS Dwayne Johnson working on The Scorpion King reboot Newsdesk Share with :





Dwayne Johnson is working on a reboot of The Scorpion King.



The former wrestler made his big-screen debut as the Scorpion King in the 2001 movie The Mummy Returns, alongside Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, before leading the 2002 spin-off, which was named after his character.



The original movie focused on desert warrior Mathayus, who rises up against the evil army that is destroying his homeland, the kingdom of Akkad, only to be betrayed by Anubis and transformed into a half-human, half-scorpion creature and condemned to serve the Egyptian god for eternity.



Now, the 48-year-old has teamed up with Universal Pictures to relaunch the Ancient Egyptian character, with Johnson retiring from the role and letting another actor portray the Scorpion King, according to Deadline.



And the reboot will also be a contemporary take on the historical legend, set in the present day, the outlet reports.



Johnson has revealed he was inspired to reboot the tale as the role still holds a special place in his heart.



"The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I'm honored and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation," Johnson explained. "I wouldn't have had the career I'm lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King."



He and ex-wife Dany Garcia will be producing the flick under their Seven Bucks Productions banner, with Jonathan Herman penning the script.