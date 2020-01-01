NEWS David Arquette missing the late Wes Craven as he films new Scream movie Newsdesk Share with :





David Arquette has been having a "really hard time" missing his late Scream director Wes Craven while filming the latest instalment in the horror franchise.



Filming on the fifth Scream movie, the first one to not be directed by Craven, began in September, with Arquette reprising his role of Sheriff Dewey Riley alongside his real-life ex-wife, Courteney Cox, and the franchise's lead star Neve Campbell.



During a recent interview with Britain's The Independent, the actor was reminded of a 1997 quote Craven had shared about the star, noting he felt “this enormous sense of pain” from him, and Arquette grew emotional as he discussed how much he missed him.



"I'm sorry. I've been having a really hard time lately missing him," he admitted. "That's such a beautiful thing to say. And, you know, I was tortured. My mother was dying around that time, so that was a really difficult and dark period."



Although the new film is being directed by Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Arquette still felt Craven's presence on the set. He would listen to the horror legend's favourite music in between filming scenes and even scrolled through his own Twitter account, which has been inactive since his death in 2015, with him explaining he was "looking up old tweets and who he followed, because I wanted to follow who he followed".



The film is shooting in Wilmington, North Carolina ahead of a January 2022 release. Arquette, Cox, and Campbell - who play Riley, TV reporter Gale Weathers, and protagonist Sidney Prescott respectively - are joined in the slasher by franchise newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, and Jack Quaid.