Aldis Hodge was desperate to land a superhero role before getting cast in 'Black Adam'

The 34-year-old actor will play Hawkman in the DC Extended Universe blockbuster and revealed that he had spent over a decade trying to land a role in a comic book movie before finally getting his break.



Aldis said: "I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe.



"I didn't care what it was for such a long time because just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know?



"But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle – for no particular character, but just any foot in the door – it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no."



Aldis revealed that he had a "moment of clarity" when he landed a role in the upcoming flick in which Dwayne Johnson portrays the titular character.



The 'Straight Outta Compton' star explained: "I realised, in that moment, it all made sense. It was a moment of clarity that said, 'OK everything that you tried to do and didn't get... All that preparation wasn't wasted or lost. It was just preparing you for the right role that was meant for you.'



"So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."



Hodge explained how he is a huge fan of his character and will try to connect to Hawkman's alter-ego – archaeologist Carter Hall.



He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I will say this, and on the record, this is completely removed of anything having to do with the film. As a fan, a comic book fan and a superhero fan, I love Hawkman's nature.



"He's an absolute warrior. He is a savage, and a savage for the best reason. He's well-intentioned. But the thing I love about him so much and that I connect to personally is his understanding and love of trying to get history right."