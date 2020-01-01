NEWS Jaime King's estranged husband files for sole custody of their children Newsdesk Share with :





Jaime King's estranged husband Kyle Newman has filed for sole custody of their two children as their divorce battle heats up.



In court documents filed on 4 November, the director asked for full physical custody of James, seven, and Leo, five, stating: "I have been the children's primary caretaker since their birth and the children have spent the large majority of 2020 in my sole custody."



Newman also claimed in the papers that King, who would be subjected to drug and alcohol testing as part of the custody arrangement, failed an alcohol test in June and then missed the next five retests scheduled for that day.



However, King's representative hit back at the filing in a statement to People, accusing Newman of painting a "false narrative" about the Hart of Dixie actress.



"Once again, Kyle’s lawyers have filed selectively redacted documents which perpetuate a false narrative about Jaime. Jaime’s utmost priority has been the well-being of her children and she will continue to pursue this privately for their sake," her representative said.



"She wishes Kyle only the best on set in Ontario where he is currently filming as well as successful sales of his newly released Dungeons and Dragons cookbook. She looks forward to harmonious co-parenting of the boys when everyone is back home in Los Angeles. Jaime currently has the children with her while she is filming a movie in Puerto Rico after wrapping the second season of her television series."



The court documents filed in November state that Newman filed a request the previous month to take the boys to Toronto with him as he directed a feature film. However, King, who was filming a television show in Calgary at the time, blocked Newman's request, and said she would be back home on 23 October to reunite with her children. The former couple eventually agreed to leave the children in Los Angeles with "trusted caregivers" until King got home from Canada, at which point she had to take a Covid-19 test and resume alcohol testing.



The star reportedly assumed custody of her sons after school on 27 October. Three days later, her attorneys filed a request for her to travel with her children, which Newman approved.



King filed for divorce from Newman after 13 years of marriage in May, and although the pair allegedly tried to settle the matter, a resolution was not reached.