Charles Dance: 'Royals have a harder life than movie stars'

The Crown actor Charles Dance has shared that he believes it's much harder to be a royal than a movie star.

The Game of Thrones standout played Queen Elizabeth II's relative Lord Louis Mountbatten in the Netflix series, the fourth season of which debuts on Sunday.

The new series will introduce Princess Diana, portrayed by Emma Corrin, depicting her troubled marriage to Prince Charles and difficult relationship with the press. Speaking to HuffPost US, Dance said he thinks people need to have more empathy for royals like Diana, who died aged 36 in a 1997 car crash as her driver tried to speed away from photographers in Paris, France.

"There comes a point where I think one has to be kind and leave them alone, you know?" he explained.

"Obviously, they have a life of enormous privilege, but I would hate to be a member of that family. You're in a goldfish bowl, you're on show, all the time ? it's much worse than being a movie star," he went on.

The star isn't particularly worried about whether the royals like his portrayal of Lord Mountbatten, however, as he doesn't believe they will watch the show.

"I have no idea whether they ever watch it, but I fear probably not," Dance laughed.