Orlando Bloom fosters rescue puppy after beloved dog's death

Orlando Bloom has fostered a rescue puppy, just months after the death of his beloved dog Mighty.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared a snap of a white dog curled up asleep on his chest as he wrote on his Instagram page: "Time for a #cutedog photo plz meet BUDDY a one year old something & something mix."

He divulged: "Nothing can replace mighty man, but fostering this little guy has really filled my heart."

Orlando then urged followers who are considering adopting or fostering a pet to give it a try.

"I’d highly recommend it – it leaves two beings better off & remember what they say never judge a book by its cover," he proclaimed.

Orlando was left devastated following the death of Mighty in July after the pup went missing and the actor found his collar.

“Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day - the number of completion - we found his collar,” Orlando shared at the time.

“I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing," he revealed.

"I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well," he explained.

Buddy is the latest addition to Orlando's family after he and fiancee Katy Perry welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August.