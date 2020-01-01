NEWS Emma Roberts blamed herself for fertility issues Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Roberts was convinced she was to blame for the fertility issues she faced before falling pregnant with her first child.



The American Horror Story regular revealed she battled undiagnosed endometriosis and even went through the process of freezing her eggs before discovering she was expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund earlier this year.



"I was told, 'You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options'," she told Cosmopolitan.

"When I found out about my fertility (issues), I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong," she divulged.



Roberts found comfort in sharing her story with other women and now feels the conversations opened "a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids".



"I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this," she added: "I hadn't done anything 'wrong' after all."

Ironically, letting go of her hurdles led to her pregnancy.



"It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant," she shared, adding she still wanted to be cautious when it came to announcing the happy news too early.



She reflected: "Things can go wrong when you're pregnant, so I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn't going to work out. This pregnancy made me realise that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan."