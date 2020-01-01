NEWS Zendaya is 'totally down for a new normal' amid pandemic Newsdesk Share with :





Zendaya has shared that she is "totally down" for changing her lifestyle in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic as it keeps people "safe and healthy".



The actress reflected on the state of the world in a recent interview with her Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet for Elle magazine.



"I love travelling. I don’t feel super-safe travelling all over the place quite yet, but I can’t wait to get back to it," she explained.



She then enthused: "I love being able to visit different places. I think that’s one of the beautiful parts of our job... I try to find as many museums and educational tours as I can!"



However, the 24-year-old insisted: "But you know what? All of that can wait."



Acknowledging that things are going to stay different for quite a long time, Zendaya added: "We’re probably going to have a new normal to keep people safe and healthy, which I’m totally down for."



During such a challenging time, the Euphoria star also spoke about what gives her "hope" in the world today and admitted it's the "really young kids" she turns to for inspiration, including her "little nieces".



"They are so aware... We have discussions about (the world). They know what’s up, and they want to be part of that change,” she gushed.