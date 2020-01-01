NEWS Dax Shepard warns fans against email scam Newsdesk Share with :





Dax Shepard has urged people not to respond to an email scammer posing as the actor and podcast host to contact his fans.



The star took to Instagram to warn followers about the fraudster, insisting he has nothing to do with the messages, which feature the subject, "Dax Shepard loves you".



It's unclear what the impersonator was seeking from fans, but the real Shepard shared a screenshot of the fake email, sent from the "daxshepardpodcast@gmail.com" account, online and wrote, "This is NOT me. Please don't respond if you see this."



"Also, whoever is behind this, I beg you to take a walk outdoors. Briskly," he added. "I promise it'll feel more rewarding than the time spent trying on my persona."



Dax, who shares two children with his Frozen star wife Kristen Bell, was applauded by fans for the upload.