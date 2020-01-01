NEWS Selena Gomez set to play pioneering mountaineer in new biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Selena Gomez has signed up to play pioneering mountaineer Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in a new biopic.



The 28-year-old will portray the American-Peruvian explorer in the drama In the Shadow of the Mountain, which is based on the upcoming memoir of the same name by Vásquez-Lavado, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



She became the first Peruvian woman to climb Mount Everest and the first openly gay woman to complete the Seven Summits challenge, in which participants have to climb the highest mountain on each continent.



Vásquez-Lavado, who was victim of childhood sexual abuse while growing up in her native Peru, also works with sexual violence survivors and launched her organisation, Courageous Girls, which helps victims of abuse and sex trafficking.



Scott Budnick is producing the flick, alongside Donna Gigliotti and Gomez, with Elgin James serving as writer and director.



“Silvia is a force of nature,” Gigliotti said in a statement. “Scott and I are so excited to work with Elgin and Selena to tell this story of resilience, courage, adventure and humanity.”



Budnick added: “We are thrilled to get to work bringing Silvia’s incredible and inspiring story to life on screen.”



Vásquez-Lavado's memoir In the Shadow of the Mountain is due to be published in 2022.



Gomez has expanded her Hollywood career in recent years, appearing in Spring Breakers, The Big Short, and The Dead Don’t Die, as well as voicing characters in animated films including the Hotel Transylvania franchise.