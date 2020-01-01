NEWS To Olivia announced starring Hugh Bonneville as Roald Dahl and Keeley Hawes as Patricia Neal Newsdesk Share with :





Sky today announced the upcoming release of To Olivia, a Sky original, starring Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as novelist Roald Dahl and Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Honour) as his American actress wife Patricia Neal. Based on a true story, the film will be released in cinemas and on Sky Cinema in February 2021.



It’s 1962 and Roald Dahl, an eccentric, burgeoning children’s author and his wife, Patricia Neal, a glamourous Hollywood movie star, have retreated to the English countryside to bring up their expanding young family. Tragically, their lives are turned upside down by the devastating death of their daughter Olivia and as the couple struggle through the unimaginable loss, their shared grief becomes a source of redemption and strength which changes their lives forever.



Inspiring and heart-warming, To Olivia features an all British cast including Sam Heughan (Outlander), Geoffrey Palmer (Paddington) and Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), was directed by John Hay (Lost Christmas, There’s Only One Jimmy Grimble) and co-written by John Hay and David Logan.



Sarah Wright, Director of Sky Cinema and Acquisitions at Sky UK & Ireland comments: “We are all familiar with the extraordinary Roald Dahl and Oscar-winning actor, Patricia Neal, but in To Olivia, audiences will discover the true story of the heartache and struggles the outwardly glamorous couple experienced prior to their immense success. I’m thrilled to be working with Atticus Films to bring this brand new British film exclusively to Sky Cinema.”



To Olivia, a Sky original is an Align/Goldcrest presentation, produced by Atticus Films and financed by Align, LipSync Productions LLP and Goldcrest Features Inc. The film is produced by Donall McCusker (The Hurt Locker), Adrian Politowski (The Artist), Martin Metz (Mandy) and Nick Quested (Danger Close).