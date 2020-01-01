Fire crews respond to Denzel Washington's Los Angeles home amid reports of smoke

Fire crews rushed to Denzel Washington's Los Angeles home on Wednesday night to respond to reports of smoke billowing from the property.

Emergency services were reportedly called to the 28,887-square-foot residence in the Beverly Crest neighbourhood as smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the four-storey mansion.

Officials from the Los Angeles Fire Department said that despite searching every inch of the property with thermal imaging cameras, they didn't find an active fire. Instead, it's believed the smoke came from one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced. Officers confirmed the furnace in question was taken offline.

CBS Los Angeles reported that all occupants of the home were allowed to return back inside after 10.30 pm, as fire crews from both the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills fire departments left.

It's unclear whether or not Training Day star Denzel was home at the time of the fire scare.

A representative for the two-time Oscar winner said there was no fire and "everyone is OK and safe".