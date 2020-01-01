NEWS Studio bosses bail out of Gerard Butler's new film over Covid insurance issues Newsdesk Share with :





Gerard Butler's new action movie, The Plane, has suffered a big blow following a decision by studio bosses at Lionsgate to bail out.



Deadline sources claim that company chiefs have abandoned the Christian Gudegast-directed movie, which was one of the biggest acquisitions at last year's American Film Market, due to Covid-related production insurance.



Dealmakers are now seeking a new distributor, who will cover expenses should a coronavirus outbreak hit the set, forcing a shutdown.



In the film, Butler will portray a pilot forced to land his commercial plane in a war zone and fight off the efforts of feuding militias keen to take him and his passengers hostage.



The film was supposed to start shooting in Malaysia last month, but when Covid cases spiked there, filmmakers moved the project to the Dominican Republic and stalled the shoot again due to a coronavirus crisis there. The current plan is to start filming in the spring in Malaysia.



In the meantime, Butler will make another movie, Kandahar, in the United Arab Emirates. It was also reported this week he'll reprise his role as U.S Secret Service agent Mike Banning in Night Has Fallen, the fourth film in the Has Fallen franchise.