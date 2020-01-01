NEWS Kaley Cuoco: 'The Big Bang Theory boss wrote in more sex scenes after Johnny Galecki split' Newsdesk Share with :





Kaley Cuoco is convinced The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre deliberately included more sex scenes for her and Johnny Galecki's characters after their split.



The former couple starred as girlfriend and boyfriend - and later husband and wife - Penny and Leonard in the long-running sitcom and were also a couple off-screen for two years near the beginning of the series.



Their relationship didn't last but they had to continue playing a onscreen couple - and Kaley believes the creator used their split as fodder for the show.



"When we broke up obviously it was a little sensitive for a minute, but I remember those weeks that Chuck had written these episodes where all of a sudden our characters were like sleeping together every other second," Kaley told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.



"Johnny and I talk about it and I think (Chuck) did that on purpose just to f**k with us. Because that came out of nowhere. All of a sudden these characters were all up on each other."



And even though their relationship didn't last, the pair put their differences behind them and were able to remain good friends.



"We got together and just fell mad for each other for two years, but then we broke up," she said. "Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we're closer today than we ever were."



Kaley is now married to equestrian Karl Cook while Johnny welcomed a son named Avery with his girlfriend Alaina Meyer in December 2019.