Bryce Dallas Howard celebrates end of filming Jurassic World franchise with pink hair

Bryce Dallas Howard has dyed her hair pink to celebrate the end of the Jurassic World movie saga.



The 39-year-old actress made her debut in the franchise as Claire Dearing back in 2015 and went on to reprise her role as the dinosaur theme park's operations manager for two subsequent sequels.



After filming recently finished on the third and final instalment, Jurassic World: Dominion, Bryce revealed she was excited to ditch Claire's sleek bob in favour of something more daring.



"It’s true! After years of the #JurassicWorld Claire cut and colour, I’ve dyed my hair pink!" she wrote alongside a snap of her with her new blush-hued locks on Instagram, telling her followers that it wasn't the first time she's gone pink.



"I initially dyed my hair this colour after the first Jurassic World in 2014 for a UCLA sociology class I took," Bryce explained, noting that this time around, her reasons were much more sentimental.



"This time, I dyed my hair to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another – and what better way than with a fresh new ‘do! The fact that this Jurassic World adventure is coming to an end washes over me in waves. This has been a beautiful experience I’ll keep with me always," she sweetly added.



Bryce, a natural redhead, went on to thank her hairstylist Charlie Rogers for creating her looks.



"Thank you Charlie Rogers (@charlierogershairandmakeup) for giving Claire killer hair in Jurassic World: Dominion and for a heck of a farewell cut and colour – you can do anything and everything!" she quipped.



Bryce will make her final appearance as Claire in Jurassic World: Dominion, alongside Chris Pratt and original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.