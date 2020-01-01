Jason Momoa opens up about parenting: 'I didn't know what it took'

Jason Momoa didn’t know what it took to be a dad before fatherhood.

The Aquaman star shares daughter Lola Iolani, 13, and 11-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf with wife Lisa Bonet.

Opening up about his journey to fatherhood, Jason, who grew up without a father at home, told InStyle: "I didn't know what it takes to be a dad.

"And I don't want to just tell my son, 'Because I said so’. I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open.”

And it’s a philosophy he follows himself. Reflecting on his decision to go to therapy, the 41-year-old, who also shared his love of wearing pink in the InStyle piece, explained he's working on exploring issues of male vulnerability, and learning how to switch off at home after working on a fight scene all day.

"For me to relax and sit still is next to impossible," he said. “I mean, I’m a warrior, and I will lay it down. But I’m also the first one to say, ‘I have a lot of problems, and I want to be able to correct those problems.’”

He added: “We all have the feminine and the male side in us, and we need to embrace both."