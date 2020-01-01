Jane Fonda: 'You're never too old to become an activist!'

Jane Fonda has shared he hopes her climate change activism will inspire more elderly people to get out and campaign for change.

The star has been a longtime climate change activist and, most recently, she's been hosting Fire Drill Fridays - which get people involved in advocating for environmental change.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the Grace and Frankie star discussed the motive behind the movement, revealing: "Every week we focused on a different aspect of the climate crisis and then we engaged in civil disobedience and risked getting arrested."

She went on: "After two months we realised it was catching on and we tapped into something that was important."

Fonda said it was important to her to show that older people could be involved with the movement.

"I knew that people would say, well my god, she's 82. If she can do it, why can't I get out there? And it worked," she remarked.

The 82-year-old star candidly confessed her fear for the future and her children, amid the climate crisis, and insisted she will focus on addressing climate change until the end of her life because that is the thing that "affects everything else".

"The importance of voting is to get candidates in office who are brave enough to stand up and do what's right. The damage done to our democracy institutionally is beyond words," she explained.

"I've been involved in a lot of issues in the past. I'm a woman so I care about women's issues, but right now and until I die the issue will be the climate because it affects everything else," Fonda asserted.