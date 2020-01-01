Kristen Stewart struggled to keep up with comedy stars on Happiest Season

Kristen Stewart lost track of her lines working alongside Mary Steenburgen and Mary Holland in new romantic comedy Happiest Season because her co-stars made every scene so funny.

The Twilight star's new holiday movie is a departure from her more serious dramatic roles, and it took a little adjusting for Stewart to get used to the change of pace and style of acting onset.

"I was just trying to keep up," she told U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I'm so not used to watching people going on such sort of, present and genius tears," she went on.

Explaining: "I would get lost in both Marys - Mary Steenburgen and Mary Holland would just baffle me to the point where I would not participate in the scene," Stewart recalled, "I was like, 'Oh right, I am Abby (her character's name) and I'll say my line now!'"

Praising her co-stars as "so grounded and present," Stewart shared: "their hearts are so very much in it as well, but when they're funny, I can't believe how well they balanced the two and how honest everyone remained. It really... blew me away."

She also revealed it didn't take much for her to sign on for the lesbian love story because she was so eager to work with Happiest Season's co-writer and director Clea DuVall.

"She was nice enough to travel all the way to Germany and talk to me about the scripts for like, hours and hours, but I was already chomping at the bit to work with her," Stewart said, adding: "I was sort of like, 'Yes, (I'll do the film)... but wait, let me just make sure that it's brilliant, and it is, so let's go!'"

Happiest Season premieres on streaming service Hulu on 25 November.