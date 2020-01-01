Amber Heard not letting Aquaman 2 recasting petition get her down

Amber Heard has confirmed she'll be reprising her role as Mera in the Aquaman sequel, despite a fan petition to recast the part.

More than one million people have signed the note urging Warner Bros. to replace Amber following her ex-husband Johnny Depp's departure from his role in the latest Fantastic Beasts film.

Warner Bros. asked Depp to leave the project after he lost a libel case against The Sun newspaper editors, who called him a "wife-beater" in a story.

The new change.org petition to 'Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2' crossed the one million signatures mark on Thursday morning, but Heard has insisted she isn't going anywhere, telling Entertainment Weekly she's all set to return to the Marvel franchise.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," she said.

"I'm so excited to film that," she added.

Brushing off the petition to remove her from the cast, Heard continued: "Paid rumours and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate (casting decisions) because they have no basis in reality."

She then credited fans for making "Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen".

Meanwhile, the actress is still facing a defamation suit from her ex after suggesting he abused her in a 2019 Washington Post article.

Depp has insisted he was never abusive towards his ex, denying all her claims against him. He plans to appeal the U.K. court's decision over his libel case.