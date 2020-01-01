Kate Mara suffered 'horrible experience' on the set of Fantastic Four

Kate Mara has revealed that she had a "horrible experience" while filming Fantastic Four.

Speaking with Television Academy, Mara indicated she had difficulties working with director Josh Trank on the 2015 superhero flick, and mused about whether things might have been different for her male co-stars.

"I had a horrible experience on Fantastic Four and I’ve never talked about it before," Mara opened.

Although she didn't specify the exact nature of her issues with Trank, the 37-year-old then referred to Fantastic Four and another unnamed movie, commenting: "The fact of the matter is that my two horrendous experiences with directors were male directors."

Acknowledging she has also had creative disagreements with female directors, Mara remarked: "but there was never a time (with a woman director) that I felt, 'This is happening because I’m a woman'."

She then fumed: "With the male directors, it 100 per cent was only happening with me; it was a power dynamic thing. And on both of my bad experiences, the movies were 95 per cent men and I was the only woman in the movie."

However, the actress noted she doesn't regret making Fantastic Four, which ultimately flopped at the box office, because she met her future husband, Jamie Bell, on set.

"I married one of my co-stars, so I don’t regret doing that movie at all," she added.