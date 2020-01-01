NEWS First Cow leads Gotham Awards nominations, Chadwick Boseman up for Best Actor Newsdesk Share with :





Period drama First Cow leads the nominations for the 30th Gotham Awards with four nods.



Director Kelly Reichardt's film is up for acting awards, Best Screenplay, and Best Feature, a category in which it will battle with The Assistant, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Nomadland, and Relic.



There are also multiple nods for Nomadland, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, The Nest, Miss Juneteenth, and Never Rarely Sometimes Always.



And the late Chadwick Boseman has scored a Best Actor mention for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - he'll be up against Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed, The Nest's Jude Law, John Magaro (First Cow) and Jesse Plemons (I’m Thinking of Ending Things).



The Gothams, which traditionally kickstart the movie awards season, will be held on 11 January at Cipriani Wall Street, but without in-person attendees.



The list of nominations is:



Best Feature

The Assistant

First Cow

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Relic



Best Documentary

76 Days

City Hall

Our Time Machine

A Thousand Cuts

Time



Best International Feature

Bacurau

Beanpole

Cuties (Mignonnes)

Identifying Features

Martin Eden

Wolfwalkers



Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Alex Thompson, Saint Frances

Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow

Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night



Best Screenplay

Bad Education, Mike Makowsky

First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank

Fourteen, Dan Sallitt

The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger



Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Jude Law in The Nest

John Magaro, First Cow

Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things



Best Actress

Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Frances McDormand, Nomadland



Breakthrough Actor

Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami…

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Orion Lee, First Cow

Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances



Breakthrough Series - Long Format

The Great

Immigration Nation

P-Valley

Unorthodox

Watchmen



Breakthrough Series – Short Format

Betty

Dave

I May Destroy You

Taste the Nation

Work in Progress