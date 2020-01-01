NEWS Julianne Hough keen to avoid spousal support in divorce battle Newsdesk Share with :





Julianne Hough has reportedly asked a judge not to offer her estranged husband any spousal support in their divorce battle.



According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the actress and dancer's divorce filing includes details of a prenuptial agreement she and Brooks Laich signed before becoming husband and wife. It details what is to be paid in spousal support if the couple splits.



Julianne, who has made it clear she is not expecting any spousal support in return, filed for divorce from the former ice hockey star earlier this month, citing irreconcilable differences.



Meanwhile, Julianne has been reflecting on the end of her three-year relationship with Ryan Seacrest.



While she didn't refer to Ryan by name during an Instagram Live session with influencer Valeria Lipovetsky on Tuesday, Julianne appeared to allude to a glamorous period she spent with the ex American Idol host.



"It was 2013 and I had just gotten out of a relationship that was very high profile,” she said. “I was on private planes and yachts and living in a very, very well-off house and my life was pretty different from where I grew up. I had just gotten out of that relationship because I wanted to create that for myself because I kind of felt like I didn’t deserve it. Like, I didn’t earn that, so now I need to go and create that for myself..."



Julianne admits she was left feeling unsure of what to do next.



"And that year, I kind of got a little lost," she explained. "I was like, ‘I’m 24 and I don’t really know who Julianne is.’”