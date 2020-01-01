First Cow leads Gotham Awards nominations

- NEWS
Period drama First Cow leads the nominations for the 30th Gotham Awards with four nods.
Director Kelly Reichardt's film is up for acting awards, Best Screenplay, and Best Feature, a category in which it will battle with The Assistant, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Nomadland, and Relic.
There are also multiple nods for Nomadland, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, The Nest, Miss Juneteenth, and Never Rarely Sometimes Always.
And the late Chadwick Boseman has scored a Best Actor mention for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - he'll be up against Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed, The Nest's Jude Law, John Magaro (First Cow) and Jesse Plemons (I’m Thinking of Ending Things).
The Gothams, which traditionally kickstart the movie awards season, will be held on 11 January at Cipriani Wall Street, but without in-person attendees.
The list of nominations is:
Best Feature
The Assistant
First Cow
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
Relic
Best Documentary
76 Days
City Hall
Our Time Machine
A Thousand Cuts
Time
Best International Feature
Bacurau
Beanpole
Cuties (Mignonnes)
Identifying Features
Martin Eden
Wolfwalkers
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Alex Thompson, Saint Frances
Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow
Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night
Best Screenplay
Bad Education, Mike Makowsky
First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt
The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank
Fourteen, Dan Sallitt
The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Jude Law in The Nest
John Magaro, First Cow
Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Best Actress
Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Carrie Coon, The Nest
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Breakthrough Actor
Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate
Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami…
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Orion Lee, First Cow
Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances
Breakthrough Series - Long Format
The Great
Immigration Nation
P-Valley
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Breakthrough Series – Short Format
Betty
Dave
I May Destroy You
Taste the Nation
Work in Progress