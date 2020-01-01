Chris Columbus: 'Home Alone reboot is a waste of time'

Chris Columbus thinks the reboot of Home Alone is "a waste of time".

The director helmed the original 1990 comedy, starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, and Catherine O'Hara. It raked in more than $470 million (£357 million) worldwide and has gone on to become a Christmas classic.

Last year, then-Disney boss Bob Iger said the company's streaming site Disney+ was working on "reimaginings" of hits from its movie archive, including Home Alone, Night at the Museum, and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Dan Mazer is set to helm the reboot, with Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates, Rob Delaney, and Ellie Kemper leading the cast, and Columbus didn't mince his words when he said he thinks the project should be shelved.

"Nobody got in touch with me about it, and it's a waste of time as far as I'm concerned," he told Insider. "What's the point? I'm a firm believer that you don't remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone."

The filmmaker, who also directed the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, said that the reboot won't capture the same magic that his original did, and urged Disney to come up with better ideas.

"You're not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It's just not going to happen. So why do it? It's like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film - a live-action version of that. What's the point?" he fired. "It's been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original."