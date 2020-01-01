NEWS Ferris Bueller star Alan Ruck was given days to live after blood poisoning from dirty Jacuzzi Newsdesk Share with :





Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star Alan Ruck says he’s a “lucky guy” after surviving a blood infection that almost killed him, following a dip in a dirty Jacuzzi.



The actor was filming Spin City opposite Charlie Sheen in LA at the time just before Christmas in 2001, when he initially thought he had the “worst flu”, but after flying home he collapsed and went into septic shock and kidney failure.



“The next thing I knew it was 9 or 10 days later and it was the countdown to new year,” Alan told podcast Celebrity Catch Up.



“It was serious - they told my ex-wife for the first 2 days ‘we don’t think he’s going to make it’. Then after that they said, ‘it looks like he’s going to survive, but he’s going to be mentally incapactiated’. Then it became obvious that I wasn’t any smarter than I was before, but I didn’t come out any worse for wear mentally. Then they said ‘he’s going to be on dialysis for the rest of his life’, but then for some reason my kidneys started to get better.”



The actor, who currently stars in hit HBO drama Succession, said doctors had been scratching their heads as to how he got sick. It was only after he recovered that he traced the infection back to being in a dirty Jacuzzi, while having a stubbed toe.



“That’s the only thing we can figure out,” he said. “After I got sick I talked with many people who were like, ‘I was on a cruise and I got the same thing - I had a strep infection in my bloodstream’ - which is basically the old fashioned way of saying it is blood poisoning.



“I’m just a very lucky guy. We have no real idea exactly how it happened, and no real understanding of why I got well.”



Alan added his near-death experience had given him a new perspective on life: “If you wake up in the morning and you feel ok - you don’t even have to feel like a million bucks - but if you wake up and you feel ok, that’s a good day.



“That old saying if you have your health you have everything is really true. You can have all the money in the world but if your body doesn't work it doesn’t mean anything.”



In the podcast, Alan reminisced about making the John Hughes film that shot him to fame. He also talked about:



the scene which upset his daughter the most - and it wasn’t when he pretends to drown in the swimming pool

why Twister was one of his least favourite films to make

his “lumpy” career after Ferris, leading up to his current starring role in Succession



You can hear the chat with Alan on Celebrity Catch Up, which is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and all major platforms.