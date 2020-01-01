NEWS Tristan Thompson: 'I let Kris Jenner down by cheating on Khloe Kardashian' Newsdesk Share with :





Tristan Thompson feels he let Kris Jenner down when he cheated on her daughter Khloe Kardashian, he has revealed on the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



Khloe and Tristan, who share daughter True, split after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods. They have reportedly reconciled in recent months, with their reunion playing out in the new series of their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



On Thursday's episode, Tristan was seen talking to Khloe's pal Malika Haqq, and he told her: "Losing her made me lose a part of myself, and I was going down a path - that was not who I wanted to be.



"I gave (Kris Jenner) my word that I was going to protect her daughter, and I failed. That kills me the most - when someone you respect and have high regard for and you let them down."



Following Tristan's phone call with Malika, the sportsman sat down with Khloe to talk about where their relationship stands.



"We’ve done this rodeo before where your actions didn’t go with your words and for almost a year now, you’ve been a different person. It frustrates me cause I’m like, ‘Why now? Why are you, like, the man I dreamed of currently?

Why couldn’t you be that when we were together?’” Khloe asked him. “One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into like the old Tristan again.’"



Khloe went on to insist that while she would like to have a relationship with Tristan, they need to be together for the right reasons.



“Do I love you? A million per cent. Am I in love with you currently? No, but would it be great if I could have this fairytale ending? Yes," she said. "But just because you have a family with someone also doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit."



Khloe also made it clear she isn't rushing into a serious relationship with Tristan as she is afraid of having her heart broken again.



"I don’t know what the future holds. All I do know is I am actively trying to take down little bricks," she added. "I try to be more trusting. I try. It’s a slow process, but that’s just how it has to be for me, but I do appreciate the effort you make, and the new you. It’s night and day - who you are."